Jackie Robinson Story Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

circa 1945: A portrait of the Brooklyn Dodgers' infielder Jackie Robinson in uniform. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A cool story about Jackie Robinson went viral on social media earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax on Saturday. The NL West franchise unveiled a Koufax statue at Dodger Stadium.

During his meeting with reporters, Koufax told a pretty cool story about Robinson.

"Sandy Koufax said he was unwelcome as a 19-year-old kid on the 1955 Dodgers, but said specifically Jackie Robinson showed him kindness and took him under his wing. He also said Don Newcombe helped teach him about pitching and a strong work ethic," Michael J. Duarte tweeted.

