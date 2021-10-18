NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson.

Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.

While it’s unclear if Jackson Mahomes knew what he was doing, fans believe he should’ve known better given the situation and his familiarity with the sport.

Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7puweqqOuM — 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 🥷 (@BannedKidd) October 17, 2021

“Case Closed. Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok. Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with,” Chad Ryan tweeted on Sunday.

Case Closed. Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok. Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with. Not good enough @FedExField pic.twitter.com/qNY8GnL1gf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 17, 2021

The video in the tweet above does not show up on Jackson Mahomes’ TikTok page. It’s possible it was deleted due to the backlash.

The Washington Football Team was honoring Taylor’s legacy on Sunday. Taylor, a standout defensive back for the Washington Redskins, was tragically killed at the age of 24 in November 2007 during a home invasion.

Washington retired Taylor’s number on Sunday and had a ceremony with his family.

The Chiefs beat Washington, 31-13, on Sunday afternoon.

Update: Jackson Mahomes has issued an apology.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family,” he tweeted.