Jackson State Releases Official Statement On Deion Sanders Incident

Jackson State has released an official statement on today’s personal belongings incident with Deion Sanders.

The former NFL star made his college football head coaching debut on Sunday afternoon. Sanders led Jackson State to a blowout win in the first game of their 2021 spring season.

Immediately following the game, Sanders said he was “pissed” at his press conference because his personal belongings had allegedly been stolen from the locker room.

“How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen,” Sanders said.

The items have since been discovered, though, and the school says that they were simply misplaced by accident.

Official Statement Regarding Incident pic.twitter.com/pDKQNtd7dd — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) February 22, 2021

Sanders, meanwhile, tweeted earlier on Sunday that anyone who says the items were “misplaced” is lying.

“Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime,” the former NFL star tweeted.

Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

This is quite a story.

Next up for Jackson State on the field is Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Feb. 27. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on ESPN3.