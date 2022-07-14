Jackson State Reacts To Death Of Former Football Legend

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: A JSU branded helmet on the sideline prior to the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jackson State football program mourned the loss of one of its former players on Wednesday.

Jackson State Sports Hall of Famer Rashard Anderson, a standout cornerback for the Tigers from 1996-99, has passed away at 45 years old.

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family," Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a statement. "Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

After his outstanding collegiate career with the Tigers, Anderson was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He logged 27 appearances and nine starts through two seasons in Charlotte.

"The Jackson State University community mourns the loss of alumnus Rashard Anderson, one of our talented former student athletes who made an indelible mark on the gridiron and throughout his professional career in the NFL," President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D, added. "He will forever be remembered for his charismatic personality and his winning attitude. Our condolences to the Anderson family and friends."

No cause of death has been reported.

Our thoughts are with the Anderson family and Jackson State community during this difficult time.