Jackson State Reportedly Decides On Deion Sanders' Replacement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State has settled on a replacement for former head coach Deion Sanders.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Jackson State is set to hire T.C. Taylor as head coach. Taylor was the wide receivers coach on Sanders' staff and went to the school before he became a coach.

Prior to this season, Taylor was the offensive coordinator under Sanders. He joined the coaching staff in 2019 after spending some time with North Carolina Central.

He was the program's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2014-16. As a player, he played quarterback and wide receiver at Jackson State from 1998-01.

Taylor will be tasked with keeping the good times rolling as Jackson State won 27 of 32 games when Sanders was the head coach.

Sanders is currently the coach of Colorado after he took the job a little over a week ago.