Jackson State Reportedly Decides On Deion Sanders' Replacement
Jackson State has settled on a replacement for former head coach Deion Sanders.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Jackson State is set to hire T.C. Taylor as head coach. Taylor was the wide receivers coach on Sanders' staff and went to the school before he became a coach.
Prior to this season, Taylor was the offensive coordinator under Sanders. He joined the coaching staff in 2019 after spending some time with North Carolina Central.
He was the program's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2014-16. As a player, he played quarterback and wide receiver at Jackson State from 1998-01.
Taylor will be tasked with keeping the good times rolling as Jackson State won 27 of 32 games when Sanders was the head coach.
Sanders is currently the coach of Colorado after he took the job a little over a week ago.