Jackson State Star Travis Hunter Has Deion Sanders-Like Game On Saturday

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI APRIL 24: JSU receiver 5 star Travis Hunter celebrates after hauling in an interception during the annual spring football game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Have a day, Travis Hunter!

On Saturday the Jackson State true freshman and former top overall recruit showed why he had that billing, following in his coach's footsteps as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

Not only did Hunter record a pick-six, but he also hauled in a touchdown pass in-between double coverage.

The college football world reacted to Hunter's big game on Saturday.

"Eeeeeelite," one user said.

"Stunning hands & body control," another commented.

"Shedeur dropped a dime," a fan pointed-out.

Florida State fans maybe weren't so happy...

"Going off!!!!"

"Don’t let the 'level' of football being played (perception-wise) fool you. The way he attacked that ball upon arrival for the catch shows elite ball skills," an account replied. "A lot goes into convincing the defender away from a pass deflection in the end zone. This is very impressive stuff."

Nah that throw wild too," a fan tweeted.

Hunter finished with two catches for 49 yards, the aforementioned touchdown and the INT TD.