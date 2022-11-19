Jackson State Star Travis Hunter Has Deion Sanders-Like Game On Saturday
Have a day, Travis Hunter!
On Saturday the Jackson State true freshman and former top overall recruit showed why he had that billing, following in his coach's footsteps as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Not only did Hunter record a pick-six, but he also hauled in a touchdown pass in-between double coverage.
The college football world reacted to Hunter's big game on Saturday.
"Eeeeeelite," one user said.
"Stunning hands & body control," another commented.
"Shedeur dropped a dime," a fan pointed-out.
Florida State fans maybe weren't so happy...
"Going off!!!!"
"Don’t let the 'level' of football being played (perception-wise) fool you. The way he attacked that ball upon arrival for the catch shows elite ball skills," an account replied. "A lot goes into convincing the defender away from a pass deflection in the end zone. This is very impressive stuff."
Nah that throw wild too," a fan tweeted.
Hunter finished with two catches for 49 yards, the aforementioned touchdown and the INT TD.