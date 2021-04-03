Video: Incredible Jackson State Touchdown Is Going Viral

Deion Sanders was one of the most-entertaining players in NFL history, so it only makes sense for his college football team to follow in his footsteps.

Jackson State is taking on the Southern Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trail the Jaguars, 17-7, at halftime of this afternoon’s contest.

However, Jackson State had the play of the first half to get on the scoreboard.

Jackson State completed an epic roll-out pass down the field for a one-handed touchdown catch. Perhaps this play will lead to some more firepower in the second half from Deion Sanders’ team.

“Jackson State is must-watch TV,” PFF Draft tweeted.

Jackson State is 3-1 on the season, Sanders’ first leading the program. The former NFL star has been interested in getting into coaching for several years. Sanders landed the head coaching job at Jackson State ahead of the 2021 spring season.

It will be interesting to see how long Sanders sticks it out at Jackson State.

There has already been some speculation about Sanders getting a prominent Power 5 job down the line. For now, though, he’ll attempt to do big things at Jackson State.