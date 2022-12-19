Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: A JSU branded helmet on the sideline prior to the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon.

This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022 season with 32 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He also was the team's kick returner and returned 16 kickoffs for 373 yards.

Coleman had his finest performance of the season on Saturday against North Carolina Central. Despite the team losing in overtime, Coleman finished with seven receptions for 137 yards.

Before committing to Jackson State, Coleman was the top-rated recruit in his home state (Missouri) in the 2022 class. He was also the sixth-ranked wide receiver and the No. 54 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

We'll have to see where this talented player ends up next.