Jacksonville Jaguars Have Signed Free Agent Linebacker

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Wyatt Ray on Tuesday and placed Jordan Smith on the injured reserve.

Ray recorded 15 tackles in as many games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who decided not to tender the 25-year-old last month. He's tallied two sacks and one forced fumble in his NFL career.

As an undrafted free agent, Ray joined the Houston Texans' practice squad in 2019. He spent most of 2020 on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, playing just 70 snaps across four games.

Ray posted photos of him signing the contract on Instagram and said he's "so blessed and thankful for this opportunity."

Last week, Smith suffered a knee injury during Jacksonville's OTA workouts. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the edge rusher will undergo season-ending surgery.

Smith, drafted in the fourth round last year, recorded one tackle in two games.

Jacksonville hopes to enter 2022 with a bolstered front seven after selecting Georgia's Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. They also drafted outside linebacker Devin Lloyd later in the first round at pick No. 27.