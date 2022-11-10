Jacob deGrom Has Reportedly Told 1 Team He's Interested

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has reportedly told the Texas Rangers he's interested in signing with the organization, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The New York Mets ace exercised the opt-out clause on his five-year, $137.5 million contract extension — forgoing $30.5 million in 2023 for a chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.

DeGrom recorded a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts during the 2022 season. He struck out 102 batters through 64.3 innings pitched after missing the first four months of the season with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

After the Mets were eliminated from the postseason, deGrom was asked if he plans on returning to New York next season.

"I don't know. I'm not going to discuss any contract stuff," he said. "We're disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight.

"I haven't really thought about it. It's disappointing that we lost tonight. That was the goal, to move on. The plan was to be going to L.A., and that's not what we're doing, so I haven't really thought about it right now."

In addition to the Rangers, several MLB teams are no doubt interested in acquiring the two-time Cy Young award winner.