The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To The Jacob deGrom Injury

Jacob deGrom throwing a pitch.WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, left tonight’s start after three innings – three perfect innings – with an apparent injury.

The New York Mets ace had not allowed a base runner through three innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. deGrom went straight into the tunnel after the third inning, though, and did not return.

New York later announced that deGrom left the start with shoulder soreness.

MLB.com had some details on the injury:

Then deGrom departed due to a bout of right shoulder soreness, giving way to reliever Sean Reid-Foley in the fourth.

deGrom had exited his previous start after only 80 pitches due to what the Mets called a bout of right flexor tendinitis, but he completed his between-starts routine without issue and convinced the Mets that he was fine to pitch against the Cubs on Wednesday. That lasted three innings.

deGrom, 32, has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. Unfortunately, he’s also been plagued by some arm issues.

Baseball fans are hoping that this is just another minor ailment for deGrom. The Mets cannot afford to lose their No. 1 starter for an extended period of time.

The Mets have dealt with multiple notable injuries this season, but they’re still in first place in the National League East.

However, New York is about to embark on a pretty tough schedule moving forward. The Mets are set to play four games in Washington this weekend.

The Mets will likely have an update on deGrom following tonight’s game.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.