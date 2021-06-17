Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, left tonight’s start after three innings – three perfect innings – with an apparent injury.

The New York Mets ace had not allowed a base runner through three innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. deGrom went straight into the tunnel after the third inning, though, and did not return.

New York later announced that deGrom left the start with shoulder soreness.

MLB.com had some details on the injury:

Then deGrom departed due to a bout of right shoulder soreness, giving way to reliever Sean Reid-Foley in the fourth. deGrom had exited his previous start after only 80 pitches due to what the Mets called a bout of right flexor tendinitis, but he completed his between-starts routine without issue and convinced the Mets that he was fine to pitch against the Cubs on Wednesday. That lasted three innings.

deGrom, 32, has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. Unfortunately, he’s also been plagued by some arm issues.

Jacob deGrom exits with right shoulder soreness after three perfect innings and 8 Ks. pic.twitter.com/Cv7GrlXyeH — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2021

Baseball fans are hoping that this is just another minor ailment for deGrom. The Mets cannot afford to lose their No. 1 starter for an extended period of time.

That means deGrom has dealt with side, back, elbow and shoulder soreness so far this season. https://t.co/VYcEvi0kOa — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) June 17, 2021

As far as I can tell/recall, deGrom has not suffered from shoulder issues since his rookie season in 2014, when he spent time on the DL with rotator cuff tendinitis. Obviously, we will need to wait to learn the severity of this episode before drawing conclusions. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 17, 2021

Jacob deGrom left tonight’s game with right shoulder soreness. Last week, he left the game with a right elbow problem. So, this is a major situation at this point, regardless of what he or the team says. #Mets — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) June 17, 2021

deGrom has a sore shoulder and I’m sitting here like my best friend just died. I’m completely numb. — Alyssa Rose (@AlyssaRose) June 17, 2021

The Mets have dealt with multiple notable injuries this season, but they’re still in first place in the National League East.

However, New York is about to embark on a pretty tough schedule moving forward. The Mets are set to play four games in Washington this weekend.

The Mets will likely have an update on deGrom following tonight’s game.