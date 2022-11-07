Jacob deGrom Makes Decision On His Mets Contract

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

There's a good chance that Jacob deGrom will be on another team soon.

deGrom, who's one of the best pitchers in baseball, officially opted out of his contract with the New York Mets on Monday morning. He's officially a free agent and is free to sign wherever.

This news shouldn't be surprising to Mets fans. He hinted before the 2022 season started that he was going to opt out of the final guaranteed year of his contract so that he can get an even better deal.

The Mets will obviously do everything in their power to keep him, though it's going to be tough. deGrom finished last season with a 5-4 record and a 3.08 ERA.

He only started 11 games, but still had 102 strikeouts.

We'll have to see how many teams show serious interest in him when free agency opens on Thursday.