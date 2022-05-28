Jacob deGrom Offers Update After Latest Injury

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has yet to toe the rubber this season. But, it could be sooner than some New York fans think.

Speaking to SNY Saturday, the 33-year-old offered a positive update on the status of his shoulder.

I threw out to 135 feet yesterday. Everything feels good, and I haven't gotten too far ahead. I'm not exactly sure when I'm supposed to touch the mound. But, so far everything has felt good.

To this point, MRI's have showed "continued healing in the scapula" as deGrom closes in on returning to mound work.

The two-time Cy Young winner is ramping up the intensity of his throwing program. And while there's no clear timeline as to when he could be back, its not out of the realm for deGrom to be pitching again before the All-Star break.

The Mets are already down fellow starters Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill who joined deGrom on the IL. Though both are just 15-day stints to four-time All-Star's 60.

Assuming Jacob deGrom returns to form, New York could easily boast perhaps the best starting rotation in baseball.