Jacob deGrom Reportedly Suffers Setback In Recovery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom suffered a pretty significant setback in his recovery last weekend.

deGrom reportedly experienced muscle soreness in his shoulder on Sunday.

As a result, the Mets are pushing back his simulated game to Thursday.

"News: Jacob deGrom experienced mild muscle soreness around his shoulder on Sunday. He played catch on Monday and Tuesday without issue, but the Mets pushed back his simulated game to Thursday 'out of an abundance of caution,'" said Anthony DiComo.

It's plausible the Mets could decide deGrom needs another rehab start.

It'll ultimately depend on how this rest of the week plays out.

"This obviously pushes deGrom's timeline back at least a bit. It's now difficult to see him returning for the upcoming Yankees series. If the Mets decide, given this new information, that he needs another rehab start after the sim game, his return wouldn't happen until August," DiComo added on Twitter.

The good news is deGrom was out playing catch on Monday and Tuesday, per DiComo's report. So he's at least healthy enough to remain engaged in baseball activities.

The Mets have World Series aspirations, so they're not going to rush deGrom back into action sooner than needed.

New York gets out of the All-Star break with a series against the San Diego Padres. That begins this Friday.