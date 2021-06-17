The Spun

Breaking: Jacob deGrom Leaves Start With Apparent Injury

Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom was perfect through three innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, but the New York Mets ace will not be going any deeper.

The Cy Young favorite has left tonight’s start with an apparent injury.

deGrom, 32, allowed just one fair ball through three innings. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced. deGrom lowered his ERA to 0.54 following tonight’s performance.

Unfortunately, deGrom left following the third inning with an apparent elbow injury.

deGrom went straight into the tunnel following the third inning, followed by Mets trainers. He has been replaced by Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley.

deGrom has dealt with a couple of ailments so far this season, but nothing has caused him to miss a significant period of time. The 32-year-old starter is having arguably the best season of any player in baseball. deGrom is 6-2 on the season with a 0.54 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

The Mets have dealt with several notable injuries so far this season, but have managed to get to first place in the National League East.

New York is 34-25 on the season.

Update: deGrom is officially out with what is being called “right shoulder soreness.” Stay tuned for more updates.


