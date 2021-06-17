Breaking: Jacob deGrom Leaves Start With Apparent Injury

Jacob deGrom was perfect through three innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, but the New York Mets ace will not be going any deeper.

The Cy Young favorite has left tonight’s start with an apparent injury.

deGrom, 32, allowed just one fair ball through three innings. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced. deGrom lowered his ERA to 0.54 following tonight’s performance.

Serious question as we watch Jacob deGrom face nine batters and strike out eight of them to lower his ERA to 0.54 on the season — is there an athlete in one of the four major sports that’s better at what they do than he is? pic.twitter.com/qEL0S5awxE — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 17, 2021

Unfortunately, deGrom left following the third inning with an apparent elbow injury.

deGrom went straight into the tunnel following the third inning, followed by Mets trainers. He has been replaced by Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley.

Jacob deGrom went straight for the tunnel after the 3rd inning. He has left the game and Sean Reid-Foley has come in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/skVGSEc8aN — SNY (@SNYtv) June 17, 2021

deGrom has dealt with a couple of ailments so far this season, but nothing has caused him to miss a significant period of time. The 32-year-old starter is having arguably the best season of any player in baseball. deGrom is 6-2 on the season with a 0.54 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

The Mets have dealt with several notable injuries so far this season, but have managed to get to first place in the National League East.

New York is 34-25 on the season.

Update: deGrom is officially out with what is being called “right shoulder soreness.” Stay tuned for more updates.