Jacoby Brissett Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Start

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson set to return from his 11-game suspension on Monday, the Jacoby Brissett era has likely come to a close in Cleveland.

If this indeed was Brissett's final start, he went out on top; throwing for 210 yards and hitting Amari Cooper on a huge 45-yard strike to set up the game-winning Nick Chubb touchdown.

After Sunday's win, the veteran QB said he was "grateful for this opportunity" and grateful for the men in the Browns' locker room before saying he's going to approach the rest of the seasons with the same mindset he had as the starter.

"I still have a job to do. I'm still on the team. I've still got to be the same person everyday, no matter what," Brissett admitted. "I'm excited for him to come back and looking forward to next week."

The Browns were 4-7 with Brissett as the starter. Now Watson will play his first meaningful football in almost two years against his former team, the Houston Texans.