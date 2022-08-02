Jacoby Brissett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn't involving himself in the Deshaun Watson situation.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Brissett said that he didn't read judge Sue L. Robinson's 16-page decision on Watson's suspension. Saying, “That’s Deshaun’s business" and he plans to stay out of it.

Brissett also reportedly referred to Watson as "a good teammate."

The Browns $230 million man was handed down a six-game suspension from Robinson after 24 different women accused Watson of sexual misconduct.

According to Robinson's report, the judge described Watson's “pattern of behavior" as "egregious” but defined it as “nonviolent sexual conduct.”

The NFL has a couple of days to draw up an appeal if it chooses to do so. So far, many football fans have reacted to the six-game ban with disgust given the seriousness of the allegations and Robinson's seeming understanding of what the quarterback had done.

Until then, Jacoby Brissett is slated to start the Browns first six games, up until Watson is eligible to return for a rivalry matchup against Baltimore.