Jacoby Brissett Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Suspension News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #14 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With yesterday's suspension announcement for Deshaun Watson, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett became the No. 1 option on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart to start the 2022 season.

The longtime NFL backup says he's more than ready to assume his starting role.

"It's been my situation throughout my career," Brissett said on Tuesday, per ESPN. "Nothing that I'm unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number's called and that's the case at this point now."

On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Watson to start this coming season — finding that the star QB violated the league's personal conduct policy en route to 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Unless the Browns make a last-minute quarterback move, Brissett will be the team's starter followed by Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

This won't be the first time Brissett has stepped up to fill the shoes of a suspended star quarterback. During his rookie season as third-round draft pick for the New England Patriots in 2016, the former NC State star stepped up to replace Tom Brady during his "Deflategate" suspension.

"Since I've been in this league, it's been the next man up," Brissett added. "So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing, but also like the mindset of understanding -- you gotta be ready whenever your number is called."

Through 11 games and five starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Brissett logged 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions on a 62.7 completion percentage.

Now that Watson is suspended, Brissett will take over the majority of starting reps in training camp.

"(That's) extremely important obviously because those are the guys that will be with us," Brissett said of his increased practice reps. "We have a plan in place and we believe in the plan. And we're going about to plan the right way, and that'll come when it comes."

Brissett and the Browns will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.