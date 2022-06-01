Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence On Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Just over two months ago, Will Smith shocked the entertainment world when he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

The moment came after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While he went on to apologize for his actions, the Academy went on to ban Smith from attending future Oscars for 10 years.

After keeping her side of the story quiet for a few months, Pinkett Smith finally responded to the incident. On Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," Pinkett Smith hopes her husband and Rock settle their differences.

From the interview, via AP News:

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said on “Red Table Talk” in an indirect reference to Smith and Rock. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” said Pinkett Smith

Pinkett Smith also used some time to shed light on the millions of people living with alopecia.

Hopefully she's right and both men can put the incident behind them.