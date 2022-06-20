Jaden Ivey Has Responded To The NBA Draft Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter's Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After a superb sophomore season at Purdue, shooting guard Jaden Ivey ranks among the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. But amid some interesting rumors on where he might go, Ivey had a surprising response.

Ivey was recently asked about the Sacramento Kings, a team he has been linked to and the holders of the 4th overall pick in this week's draft. But if the Kings have any interest in drafting Ivey, it's news to him.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Kings have not worked him out or even contacted him leading up to the draft. Ivey said he isn't opposed to joining the organization - but he didn't sound thrilled about it either.

“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option," Ivey said.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of the team that might draft you. But to each their own.

NBA fans found Jaden Ivey's response pretty telling though.

"So what would be “the worst option” — lol," one fan replied.

"The t-shirts sell themselves -- Sacramento: It Wouldn't Be the Worst Option," wrote another.

"Only thing worse than getting drafted by Kings is going undrafted tbf," a third fan wrote.

In fairness to Jaden Ivey, a lot of players probably have some reluctance to join the Kings. They haven't made the playoffs in over a decade and have gone through nearly a dozen coaches since their last postseason trip.

Will Jaden Ivey be drafted by the Kings?