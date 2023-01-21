Jaden Rashada Reportedly Planning Major Visit After Leaving Florida

Five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada is on the hunt for his next commitment decision.

Just one week after he de-committed from the Florida Gators, Rashada is already planning official visits with other Power Five programs.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Rashada will visit with Arizona State this weekend. Next weekend, he'll travel to Fort Worth to visit with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Rashada was initially committed to Miami before flipping to Florida in November. His commitment to the Gators reportedly crumbled after a $13 million NIL deal fell through. The program granted his release from his National Letter of Intent earlier this week.

Arizona State and TCU are both on the hunt for a starting quarterback option. The Sun Devils are coming off a disappointing season that saw a carousel of starting QBs. The Horned Frogs have a QB1 vacancy after the departure of Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan.

Rashada is the No. 6-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class.