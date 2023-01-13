Jadeveon Clowney Issues Apology For What He Said About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns experienced some trouble in pass-rush paradise after a loss in Week 17.

Star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said he's "95% sure" he would not be returning to Cleveland in 2023. He blamed the reason for his likely departure on what he felt was favoritism toward his superstar pass rush partner Myles Garrett.

Garrett said he was "disappointed" and "confused" by these comments from his teammate.

Clowney, who was sent home by the Browns and ruled out in Week 18, has since issued an apology.

"As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the lockerroom were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward."

Clowney is a free agent this offseason.