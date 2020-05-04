Jadeveon Clowney Was ‘Close’ To Signing With 1 NFL Team

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned almost two full months into the NFL’s free agency period.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been linked to a couple of different franchises, but he’s yet to sign a contract. The former Seahawks and Texans defensive lineman is likely seeking a massive contract.

The former South Carolina star was reportedly close to signing with one NFL team, but it didn’t end up happening.

“He could wait a while, is the sentiment I get. He’s turned down offers from multiple teams,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said SportsCenter. “He did get close to signing with the (Cleveland) Browns at one point. It didn’t materialize. Now he’s in a position to let this drag into the summer, sign with a team that desperately needs a pass rusher, maybe that has some injuries because he’s had his core muscle surgery a couple months ago. That sort of affected things. If he waits until the summer, he knows that he’ll be fully healthy.

“He won’t have to worry about taking an independent physical. He can go do so with a team in their facility and get things done. That way, he believes his value might be higher a couple months from now than it is at the current state.”

Clowney was reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million/annually, but that number will likely end up being in the $15 million range.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a strong season in Seattle. He had 31 tackles, three sacks and four forced fumbles with the Seahawks.

Where do you see Clowney ending up?