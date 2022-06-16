Jadeveon Clowney's Honest Admission: NFL World Reacts

Jadeveon Clowney was a free agent before signing his one-year, $8 million contract with the Browns earlier this offseason.

During his media availability on Thursday, the three-time Pro Bowler revealed a major selling point for re-signing with the Browns: the trade acquisition of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Clowney said if Watson had ended up in Atlanta, he probably would've signed there instead.

"I was all about where my boy Deshaun was going," Clowney said. "I talked to him. [In Houston the offense] kept us off the field a lot... I just wanted to play with him and see what I could do with him."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Clowney.

"So what is he and his one year deal going to do when [Watson] is suspended for most of if not the whole season this year??? Lmao," one fan wrote.

"So when Watson goes down for what he has done just be ready for the chemistry in Cleveland to crash as well," another added.

"Clowney's gonna be real bummed when he realizes Watson is gonna be suspended for the entirety of his 1 year contract," another said.

Watson was recently hit with his 23rd and 24th cases of alleged sexual misconduct. The NFL is still working on a possible suspension for the 26-year-old QB.

Clowney started 14 games for the Browns this past season, logging 9.0 sack, 37 tackles and 19 QB hits.

Watson and Clowney were teammates in Houston for two seasons (2017-18).