Jaguars' 5-Time Pro Bowler Missed Practice Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars star offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was unavailable for Tuesday's practice session as he deals with an abdomen injury.

The Jags are heading into a tough Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend — and can use all the help they can get.

Scherff was one of two players who missed practice for the Jaguars on Tuesday, joining third-year long snapper Ross Matiscik (back).

Trevor Lawrence (toe), Jamal Agnew (shoulder), Luke Fortner (back) and Kendric Pryor (shoulder) were all limited.

Scherff is in the midst of his first season with the Jaguars after playing the first seven years of his career in Washington. The veteran lineman has five career Pro-Bowl selections and one First Team All-Pro honor.

Scherff started all 17 regular season games and last week's Wild Card game for the Jaguars this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Scherff's practice status as the week goes on.

The Jaguars will face off against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon.