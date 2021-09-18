The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jaguars Add Notable Wide Receiver For Sunday’s Game

A Jags helmet ahead of a game against the Redskins.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a notable wide receiver to the active roster before Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville is coming off a blowout loss to the Houston Texans in Week 1. It was a very rough NFL debut for Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC South franchise is hoping Week 2 will be better.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Jaguars have added a former first-round wide receiver to the active roster. Jacksonville announced the move on Saturday afternoon.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated WR Laquon Treadwell to the active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game via standard practice squad elevation, the team announced today,” the Jaguars PR account tweeted on Saturday.

Treadwell, 26, was a first round pick out of Ole Miss in 2016. He’s played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons.

The former SEC football star was signed by the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season.

Jacksonville will play against Denver on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.