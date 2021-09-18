Jaguars Add Notable Wide Receiver For Sunday’s Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a notable wide receiver to the active roster before Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville is coming off a blowout loss to the Houston Texans in Week 1. It was a very rough NFL debut for Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC South franchise is hoping Week 2 will be better.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Jaguars have added a former first-round wide receiver to the active roster. Jacksonville announced the move on Saturday afternoon.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated WR Laquon Treadwell to the active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game via standard practice squad elevation, the team announced today,” the Jaguars PR account tweeted on Saturday.

Treadwell, 26, was a first round pick out of Ole Miss in 2016. He’s played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons.

The former SEC football star was signed by the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season.

Jacksonville will play against Denver on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.