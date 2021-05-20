Tim Tebow is officially back on an NFL roster. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the former Heisman Trophy winner to a one-year deal.

Tebow became a household name in the sports world due to his contributions as a quarterback for the Florida Gators. Fast forward a decade later, and he’s now competing for a spot on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster as a tight end.

Adjusting from quarterback to tight end won’t be easy for Tebow, who has been out of the NFL since 2015. And yet, he sounds ready for the challenge.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”

There’s no guarantee that Tebow will even make Jacksonville’s roster for Week 1 of the regular season. Nonetheless, the Jaguars’ marketing team is going to do its best to sell as many Tebow jerseys as possible.

A few hours after the news broke that Tebow officially signed with Jacksonville, the team shop put his jersey up for sale.

Jaguars now selling Tim Tebow jerseys. Note: He will wear No. 85. pic.twitter.com/3K5sCAzPVO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 20, 2021

Tebow wore No. 15 throughout his football career, but he’ll have to settle for No. 85 on the Jaguars since his old number currently belongs to Gardner Minshew.

Even if his stint with the Jaguars only lasts a few months, Tebow jerseys should sell like hotcakes.