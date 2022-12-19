Jaguars Announce Crushing Injury News After Cowboys Win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jaguars are still on the prowl for a playoff spot, but those chances took a major blow with their latest injury announcement.

Per the NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jags head coach Doug Pederson revealed that left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in Sunday's game and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Since being drafted out of Alabama in the second round back in 2017, Robinson has been steady presence on Jacksonville's line; playing in and starting 75 games in six seasons.

Fans reacted to Robinson's crushing injury news on social media.

"Damn," a user replied.

"Really tough blow," another fan tweeted. "Cam was playing well. Hope he recovers fast. Walker Little, time to rise up and show why you got drafted so early."

"I'm gonna lose it," replied JP Acosta.

"HE CAN HAVE MINE," another user tweeted.

The Jaguars finish out the year with games against the Jets, Texans and Titans.