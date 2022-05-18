Jaguars Announce Major Front Office Hire

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made wholesale changes to the entire team. But this year they're making a big change in their front office as well.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that they have hired Ethan Waugh as their new assistant general manager. He will work under Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who he previously worked with for nearly a decade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year Waugh worked as the vice president of player personnel in San Francisco. In a statement, Baalke welcomed Waugh into the fold.

"We are excited to add Ethan to our organization," Baalke said. "Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville."

Ethan Waugh has experience as a coach, a scout, a college recruiter and a front office executive. Prior to joining the San Francisco 49ers, he spent several years in college coaching at Illinois Wesleyan and Western Carolina.

Upon joining the 49ers though, he found a comfortable niche working in the front office. His partnership with Trent Baalke from 2011 to 2016 helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game three straight years and to a Super Bowl in 2012.

Since Baalke's ousting, the 49ers have reached two more NFC title games and another Super Bowl with Waugh working under John Lynch.