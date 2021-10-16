Jaguars Appear To Have Made A Decision At Kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicking battle seems to have been settled ahead of tomorrow’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

After serving as the team’s kicker for the first three games of the season, incumbent starter Josh Lambo was given the boot for second-year kicker Matthew Wright in Week 4. But with Wright struggling over the past two games — including a missed extra point and field goal in a loss to the Titans this past weekend — the kicking competition reopened this past week.

Both Lambo and Wright made the trip to London with the team this weekend. On Friday, head coach Urban Meyer said he’d made the decision but would not reveal the identity of his starting kicker.

But on Saturday, Wright was officially elevated from the team’s practice squad — likely indicating his role as the No. 1 option in tomorrow’s contest.

So Matthew Wright elevated to active roster which means I would think he's getting the kicking duties in London tomorrow. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 16, 2021

Through four seasons with the Jaguars from 2017-20, Lambo converted on 76 of 80 field goal attempts. But through the first three games of this year, he missed each of his three field goal attempts. In a Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran kicker also missed two out of three extra points.

In his first game with the team this season, Wright made all three of his extra point attempts in a tightly-contested loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This past Sunday, he missed his first and only field goal attempt of the season from 54 yards (off the crossbar) and made just one of two extra point attempts.

Looking for their first win of the season, the 0-6 Jaguars will take on the Dolphins in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.