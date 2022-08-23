Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up soon with OL injuries around league."

Martin is entering his fourth NFL season after stints with Washington and the Giants.

He was drafted by the now-Commanders in the fourth round back in 2019 and has played in 32 games to this point in his career, starting 11.

The 26-year-old could offer a team a bit of versatility has he's rotated between both guard spots.

He was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars in May.