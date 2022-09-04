Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Former 2nd Round Pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding some help to their defensive line.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is set to sign former Las Vegas Raiders second-rounder Mario Edwards.

Edwards played with the Raiders from 2015-17 before playing one season with the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. He then spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

His best individual season came as a rookie in 2015 when he racked up 42 tackles (33 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

For his career, he's appeared in 86 games and has compiled 118 tackles (84 solo), 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

He'll have about a week to get acclimated to the Jaguars' new system before they kick off their 2022 regular season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11.