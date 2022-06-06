Jaguars Backup Quarterback Carted Off The Field On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be down an important piece to their roster as minicamp begins.

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, "Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard being taken off the field via cart after being down for several minutes. Not clear yet what the injury is."

It's never a good sign when a player isn't able to leave the field under his own power. Especially if the injury is one that was non-contact.

Beathard signed on with the Jaguars last season and locked up the backup spot behind first overall pick Trevor Lawrence after a very solid preseason.

Prior to coming to Jacksonville, Beathard played three seasons for the 49ers where he was 2-10 in spot starts.

Beathard appeared in just two games for the Jaguars in 2021, completing his only two pass attempts for 33 yards.

Hopefully, the injury isn't something season-ending. He's currently the only quarterback behind Lawrence on Jacksonville's roster.