The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jaguars Confirm Brutal Injury Diagnosis For RB James Robinson

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs TitansJACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s game, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed the worst for running back James Robinson. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters that Robinson did in fact tear his Achilles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the Jags’ announcement on Twitter.

“Jaguars’ HC Darrell Bevell announced that RB James Robinson tore his Achilles today vs. the Jets,” tweeted the NFL insider.

It’s unfortunate news for Robinson and the rest of the Jaguars team. The second-year RB has been one of the lone bright spots in what’s been a mess of a year in Jacksonville.

After joining the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State last year, Robinson ran for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. He followed that up with a strong 2021. However, inconsistent playing time and some friction between he and former HC Urban Meyer brought some of his production down.

That said, it’s heartbreaking to see a young talent like James Robinson go down with such a tough injury. Hopefully the 23-year-old back is able to return with the same explosiveness after repairing the tendon.

In 27 appearances in the Jaguars’ backfield, Robinson has logged 401 carries for 1,827 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.