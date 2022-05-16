Jaguars Cut 4 Players Following Their Rookie Minicamp

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are retooling their offense ahead of the 2022 NFL season and are making a lot of changes to that end. That may mean the end of the line for a few Jaguars players.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced the release of four players following their rookie minicamp over the weekend. Wide receivers Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond, safety Sean Mahone and offensive lineman Marcus Tatum have all been cut.

Godwin played four seasons at Georgia before going to the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was cut in training camp and joined the Jaguars in 2019. Godwin had three receptions against the Colts in 2020 and two other games with appearances.

Hammond played at Florida before going undrafted in 2020. He appeared in two games for the Jaguars in 2021.

Mahone played four seasons at West Virginia split between cornerback and safety.

Tatum played offensive tackle at UCF where he earned all-conference honors.

Replacing those four will be a quartet of receivers - Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson, and Ryan McDaniel at wideout and Naz Bohanon at tight end.

Hall is the most experienced member of the group, boasting 38 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns since entering the league in 2016. The Jaguars will be his eighth team.

Jacksonville finished dead last in scoring this past year. They were especially anemic in the passing game, scoring just 12 touchdowns through the air.

Perhaps one of these receives can change their fortunes this coming season.