Jaguars Defensive End Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jordan Smith has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury that will require season-ending surgery, per team insider Mia O'Brien.

Smith went down during OTAs earlier this week and was forced the leave the practice field.

Smith was heading into his second NFL season with the Jags on a four-year rookie contract worth $4.219 million. He was selected by the Jacksonville organization with a fourth-round pick after a standout collegiate career with UAB.

The 24-year-old defensive end appeared in two games for the Jaguars in his rookie season and recorded just one tackle.

Fortunately for the Jaguars, they heavily invested in their defensive line in this year's draft. Using their second straight No. 1 overall pick, the team selected highly-touted defensive end prospect Travon Walker out of Georgia. They also picked up inside linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma.

Star outside linebacker Josh Allen is also returning for his fourth season in 2022.