Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday

It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history.

Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate (roughly $12M) in [Jags] history." Noting, "Thanks to a dynamic ticket-pricing model, it will surpass the 2017 playoff game vs the Bills."

Jacksonville won 2006's season opener 24-17 the last they met at TIAA Bank Field. Spoiling Terrell Owens' Cowboys debut behind two touchdowns from then-quarterback Byron Leftwich and 115 total yards from RB Fred Taylor.

The Jaguars will be looking to keep it rolling after a big division win over the Titans to stay in the hunt for the AFC South.

Running the table over the next month would secure a winning season for Doug Pederson in his first stint in Jacksonville. With matchups against the Jets, Texans and Titans after this week's game vs. Dallas.