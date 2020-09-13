Only 1 NFL Team Is Allowed To Host Fans At Today’s Game

The 2020 NFL regular season is a couple of hours from getting fully underway.

While the season technically kicked off on Thursday night, it’s really not fully underway until the first full Sunday of the season. And that Sunday is finally here.

There is a full slate of Sunday games, beginning at 1 p.m. E.T. Week 1 is highlighted by several notable games, including Dolphins vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Cowboys.

Jaguars-Colts isn’t as exciting as the games mentioned above, but it will have something that those contests lack: fans. Jacksonville is the only NFL franchise that will have any fans in attendance at today’s games.

It’s somewhat ironic that the only NFL franchise allowed to have fans at today’s game is the franchise potentially poised to have the worst record in the league.

Alas, hopefully the fans in attendance will have a good time.

Here are the details of the fan policies in Jacksonville, from News 4:

After security screening, you’ll need to self-scan your mobile ticket. Fans can also download the Jaguars Mobile App to make cashless purchases once inside. Pod seating will be in effect to allow for fans to stay as socially distanced as possible. The Jaguars website says those in your pod should be family or close friends. While there is no physical distancing with the people in your pod, these are the only people you can come into close contact with. Fans will have to wear their masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The stadium will be at 25 percent capacity.

The Jaguars and the Colts are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.