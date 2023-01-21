Jaguars Fans Not Pleased With Doug Pederson's Playcalling

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Doug Pederson knows Trevor Lawrence has an absolute cannon of an arm, right? Maybe not.

The Jaguars currently trail the Chiefs 20-10, and time is running out.

However, Pederson and the Jags are calling a pretty conservative offense that includes tons of passes behind the line of scrimmage.

Fans are crushing Pederson for the conservative playcalling. Maybe he can't stop thinking about Lawrence's four picks last Saturday night.

"Is Doug Peterson not trusting Trevor Lawrence to push the ball down the field? Vanilla playcalling just isn’t getting it done," David Liechty said.

"Okay Doug wtf is this playcalling?? Let Trevor play QB damn," DeeksView said.

"Some questionable playcalling by the Jaguars in this half. Trevor Lawrence also hasn't looked comfortable at all," Phillip Martinez wrote.

"What's up with the playcalling for the Jags. Screen after screen after screen," said Sargent WhoDey.

"The Jaguars playcalling is horrendous today and so is Lawrence How this team is in the playoffs is beyond me," the Biggest Bills fan around said.

If the Jaguars are going to come back and win this game, Pederson has to let Lawrence loose.

The fourth quarter is underway on NBC.