Jaguars Fear Key Player Suffered Torn Achilles Last Night

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be without one of their top defensive players for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is feared to have torn his Achilles during Thursday night's win over the New York Jets. He suffered the injury late in the game and didn't return.

Smoot is expected to get an MRI on Friday.

Smoot has been very consistent for the Jaguars this season. In 15 games, he has 21 total tackles (14 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

This comes after he racked up 36 total tackles (22 solo), six sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defended during the 2021 season.

Hopefully, this injury isn't as serious since the Jaguars are only a half-game out of first in the AFC South heading into their final two games.