Jaguars Get Encouraging Injury News: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

When Jaguars star running back James Robinson went down with a late season Achilles tear in 2021, many feared he could potentially miss the majority of 2022 as well.

However, according to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, Robinson will not begin training camp on the PUP list, which is a very good sign for his recovery.

The NFL world reacted to Ari's Robinson update on Monday.

"Good news for James Robinson and Jacksonville Jaguars fans," tweeted Drew DeLuca. Adding, "Fantasy implications: Robinson: a steal at ADP. Travis Etienne: not a lot, but [down]. Snoop Conner: [down]. Trevor Lawrence: slight bump [up]."

"Another crazy torn achilles recovery. First Cam Akers, now James Robinson. That injury certainly isn’t what it used to be."

"He tore his achilles in January and he is ready for training camp ALREADY?" a fan asked.

"Comeback SZN in full swing let’s goooooo," Gabriel Martins tweeted at James Robinson.

"Still have no idea how stuff like this is possible."

Since arriving in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, Robinson has been quite the weapon out of the Jaguars' backfield.