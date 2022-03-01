Jaguars GM Sends Clear Message About No. 1 Pick

The Spun

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t tipping their hand ahead of April’s draft.

At Tuesday’s kickoff of the NFL Combine, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was asked about the potential of the team trading out of the first overall pick.

“You’re always open for business ..” Baalke responded. “But we’re very comfortable with taking the pick as well.”

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jaguars slated to take NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu No. 1 overall.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle is seen as a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect who has excellent physical traits and a culture-building personality. However, his technique has raised questions. Similarly to Greg Robinson when he came out of Auburn.

And while Ekwonu could be a key piece in protecting last year’s No. 1 pick, the 3-14 Jaguars have a lot of holes that need to be filled.

If there isn’t a prospect that they think can change the course of their franchise; it might be worth looking into acquiring more picks.

The Jaguars have until April 29 to make a decision, when Day 1 of the NFL draft kicks off.

