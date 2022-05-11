Jaguars Have Released Kicker In Surprising Move

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a somewhat curious move.

The team released veteran kicker Matthew Wright. It's a somewhat surprising move given the fact that Wright had a very solid season, making 21-of-24 field goals during the 2021 campaign.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed OL Wes Martin off of waivers from the New York Giants and DE/OLB Rashod Berry off of waivers from Detroit, the team announced today. In addition, the club has waived K Matthew Wright," the team said in a statement.

He took over the starting role for the Jaguars in October and never looked back. However, the team clearly thought this was the right time to move on.

Jacksonville still has Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis on the roster.