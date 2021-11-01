The Spun

Jaguars Have Reportedly Claimed A New Running Back

A Jags helmet ahead of a game against the Redskins.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made an addition to their running back room.

Jacksonville’s star running back, James Robinson, left Sunday afternoon’s loss to Seattle with an apparent foot injury. Robinson had just four carries before leaving, though he reportedly avoided a serious injury.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that Robinson is day-to-day with the injury, though his status for this weekend’s game is unclear.

Jacksonville has reportedly made an addition to their running back room, claiming Saints running back Devine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo, 25, previously played for the Jaguars. He was with the Jacksonville franchise from 2019-20. The running back has 25 career rushing yards.

Jacksonville fell to 1-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

It’s been a tough Year 1 for Urban Meyer in the National Football League. The Jaguars are set to host the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

