Jaguars Have Reportedly Claimed A New Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made an addition to their running back room.

Jacksonville’s star running back, James Robinson, left Sunday afternoon’s loss to Seattle with an apparent foot injury. Robinson had just four carries before leaving, though he reportedly avoided a serious injury.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that Robinson is day-to-day with the injury, though his status for this weekend’s game is unclear.

Jacksonville has reportedly made an addition to their running back room, claiming Saints running back Devine Ozigbo.

With James Robinson banged up, the Jaguars claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the Saints. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2021

Ozigbo, 25, previously played for the Jaguars. He was with the Jacksonville franchise from 2019-20. The running back has 25 career rushing yards.

Jacksonville fell to 1-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

It’s been a tough Year 1 for Urban Meyer in the National Football League. The Jaguars are set to host the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.