Jaguars Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a defensive player on Wednesday.

They cut ties with veteran defensive tackle Malcolm Brown. He was limited during OTAs with an injury and couldn't do enough to make the 53-man roster.

Brown played in all 17 games for the Jaguars last season. He compiled 57 total tackles (30 solo), two sacks, and one pass defended.

Before he signed with the Jags, he played two seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2019-20) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2015-18).

He's appeared in 106 games throughout his career and has racked up 304 total tackles (160 solo), 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.

With all of that experience, it's highly likely that another team will scoop Brown up before the regular season starts on Sept. 8.