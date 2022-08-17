Jaguars Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars released a defensive player on Wednesday.
They cut ties with veteran defensive tackle Malcolm Brown. He was limited during OTAs with an injury and couldn't do enough to make the 53-man roster.
Brown played in all 17 games for the Jaguars last season. He compiled 57 total tackles (30 solo), two sacks, and one pass defended.
Before he signed with the Jags, he played two seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2019-20) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2015-18).
He's appeared in 106 games throughout his career and has racked up 304 total tackles (160 solo), 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.
With all of that experience, it's highly likely that another team will scoop Brown up before the regular season starts on Sept. 8.