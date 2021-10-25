NFL World Reacts To Significant Jaguars Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars notched their first win of the season last weekend and were off this Sunday. Urban Meyer’s team is set to return to action this week, hoping to build upon their win over the Miami Dolphins in London.

Unfortunately, they will be moving forward without one of their top wide receivers.

Urban Meyer announced on Monday morning that Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark will miss the rest of the season.

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer said WR D.J.Chark will be out the rest of the season with the fractured ankle he recently suffered. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Chark, 25, has seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He is two seasons removed from his 1,000-yard year in 2019. Chark is set to be a free agent after this season.

Jaguars fans are understandably disappointed by Monday’s news. There was some thought that Chark could make his return later in the year.

Other fan bases are already thinking of potential landing spots for Chark, too.

“Chark is more than welcome to come over and catch TD passes from Justin Herbert,” one fan tweeted.

“As much as I’d like to see him re-signed… it’s probably realistic to think he may not be re-signed,” a Jaguars fan added.

Chark was carted off the field following an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. He suffered an ankle injury in the team’s last-second loss.

DJ Chark carted off after getting rolled up on pic.twitter.com/fYY86otGwt — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 1, 2021

Chark had been making progress with his recovery, showing off some improvements on his Instagram Story.

DJ Chark switched from a cast to a boot yesterday per. His IG pic.twitter.com/HFTkj52jIP — Liam moment • WatersRBW (@44NotDown1) October 20, 2021

The Jaguars are 1-5 on the season, heading into this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.