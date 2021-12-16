Jaguars Interim Coach Announces Decision On James Robinson

It appears Jaguars running back James Robinson is in for an increased workload under interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

When asked about the team’s plan for the RB1 during a press conference on Thursday, Bevell gave a simple and telling response.

“James Robinson is our starting running back and he will be played as such,” the first-year Jacksonville OC said, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

#Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell on RB James Robinson: "James Robinson is our starting running back and he will be played as such." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2021

This attitude is contrary to one that Meyer exhibited on several occasions this season. After a fumble during the first quarter in Week 13, Meyer benched Robinson and instructed his assistant coaches not to let the lead rusher back into the game. It wasn’t until Trevor Lawrence addressed the issue that Robinson was able to return in late in the second quarter.

In a Week 14 shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans, Robinson notched just six carries for four yards and failed to receive a single target in the passing game.

For Jaguars fans and fantasy managers alike, this statement from the interim head coach is certainly encouraging for Robinson’s production moving forward.

With their first game of the year under Bevell, the Jags will take on the Houston Texans in Week 15.