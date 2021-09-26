The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing very well on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are leading the Arizona Cardinals, 19-17, on Sunday.

Jacksonville’s kicker is not having a good game, though.

Josh Lambo, the Jaguars’ 30-year-old kicker, has missed two extra points on the day. He’s reportedly getting booed by the home fans.

“K Josh Lambo getting booed after missing his second PAT. Jaguars just went 75 yards for the TD — every bit of it on the ground,” Michael DiRocco tweeted.

It’s been a rough season for Lambo, who struggled last week, too.

Lambo missed a couple of field goals last week. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jaguars make a change at the kicker position moving forward.

Still, this is not what you want to see from your kicker.

The Jaguars are seeking their first win of the season. Jacksonville opened the season with back-to-back losses to Houston and Denver.