Jaguars Reportedly Considering Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly considering a notable wide receiver addition.

According to multiple reports, the AFC South franchise is bringing in a former first-round wide receiver to try out this week. Laquon Treadwell, the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, is reportedly in Jacksonville this week.

Pro Football Talk had more details:

The Jaguars have four players trying out for the team at their minicamp and a former first-round receiver is among them. Laquon Treadwell is in Jacksonville for the string of offseason practices this week.

Treadwell, 25, was a first round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He was one of the best wide receivers in Ole Miss history and was a first-team All-SEC performer, though he failed to live up to his first-round billing in Minnesota.

The talented wide receiver played for the Vikings from 2016-19, before joining the Falcons for the 2020 season.

Treadwell, a Chicago native, has 71 career catches for 750 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2018, when he caught 35 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars have several interesting names in camp this year, including former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.