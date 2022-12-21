Jaguars Make Decision On 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick For Tomorrow's Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 31: Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Travon Walker (44) during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workouts on May 31, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff hopes got new life on Sunday with their win over the Dallas Cowboys and some other favorable results. But to stay alive, they have to beat the New York Jets tomorrow.

Will the Jaguars have their star pass rusher and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker for the big game? The answer is no, unfortunately.

Walker has been ruled out of tomorrow's game against the Jets with an ankle injury. He missed the Jaguars' Week 15 game against the Cowboys and apparently couldn't get healthy in time to play on three days' notice.

The rookie pass rusher is fourth on the Jaguars with 3.5 sacks and eight QB hits. He also has an interception, a forced fumble, 45 tackles and two passes defended.

Thus far, Travon Walker hasn't been the game-wrecker that he was advertised as coming out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft. But he has shown flashes of the incredible playmaking ability that helped the Bulldogs win the national title last year.

Perhaps Walker just needs more time to develop his skills - though he's gotten 80-percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps and a significant number of special teams snaps this year.

Will the Jaguars be able to overcome the absence of Walker and beat the Jets tomorrow?

The game will be played on Amazon Prime Video.